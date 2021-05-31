Maro Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,231.00 (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. During the last week, Maro has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Maro has a market capitalization of $133.86 million and approximately $12,231.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00082619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00019865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.40 or 0.01036326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.55 or 0.09670061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00090996 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 940,791,070 coins and its circulating supply is 483,765,914 coins. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

