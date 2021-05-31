Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 10,065 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 374.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $170.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.60. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.79 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Mizuho increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

