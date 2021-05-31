Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 9,430 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 385.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after buying an additional 469,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $222.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.62 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $1,585,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,433 shares of company stock valued at $63,549,751 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.04.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

