Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 372.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,530 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 496,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST stock opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.25. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.