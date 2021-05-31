Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 374.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Shares of CTAS opened at $353.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.42. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $243.09 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

