Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 373.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in State Street by 6,560.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in State Street by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $86.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average of $77.79. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

