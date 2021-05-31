Master Contract Token Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $133,093.30 and $30,503.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.60 or 0.06746908 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00184307 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

