Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will report $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Mastercard reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $11.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.65.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $360.58. 3,625,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,060. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $357.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.62.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

