Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Trading Up 0.2%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) was up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 24,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 48,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

About Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications and reservations in Finland.

