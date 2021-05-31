Maxcoin Price Up 0.7% This Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market cap of $481,567.48 and approximately $331.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,309.28 or 0.99922641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00037529 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013278 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.00 or 0.00468688 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.37 or 0.01139236 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.33 or 0.00525820 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00089592 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.