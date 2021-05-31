McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.70

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 47700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.47 million and a P/E ratio of -8.29.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.37 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

