McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the fast-food giant will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.31. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.48.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $233.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $174.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.92. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.