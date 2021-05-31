Mchain One Day Volume Tops $42.00 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 26.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, Mchain has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. One Mchain coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mchain has a market cap of $35,413.95 and approximately $42.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008327 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009271 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 63,442,800 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

