Mdex (MDX) Price Reaches $2.24

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00005945 BTC on popular exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $972.77 million and approximately $79.79 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,807,180 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

