Medtronic plc Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $126.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Medtronic by 21.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 930,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,915,000 after buying an additional 166,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.