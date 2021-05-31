Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lowered by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 453,230 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $77,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $126.59. 279,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,652,065. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $170.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

