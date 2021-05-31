Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Tops $0.0605 on Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $19,491.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

