MenaPay Price Hits $0.0125 on Top Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $750.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 1% against the dollar. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00082614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.06 or 0.01018341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.34 or 0.09531183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00091174 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

