Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.89 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $192.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

