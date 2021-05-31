Mercury (MER) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One Mercury coin can currently be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $29,694.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mercury has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00061134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.50 or 0.00306494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00194567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.69 or 0.00971730 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00033025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

