Metal Hits Market Cap of $143.64 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last seven days, Metal has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00005858 BTC on major exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $143.64 million and approximately $13.83 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00083023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00084770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00019637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.78 or 0.01015912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.14 or 0.09496682 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

