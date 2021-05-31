Metaverse ETP Hits One Day Volume of $426,706.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $15.07 million and approximately $426,706.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.89 or 0.07198909 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00187165 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,415,483 coins and its circulating supply is 78,415,385 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

