Metis (METIS) Price Hits $5.48 on Major Exchanges

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Metis has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and $66,942.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.48 or 0.00014940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metis has traded up 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00083385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00019963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.92 or 0.01043116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.26 or 0.09736794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00091434 BTC.

About Metis

METIS is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metis’ official website is wemetis.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Buying and Selling Metis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.