MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,039,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,561 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of MetLife worth $63,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $4,037,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1,248.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 51,525 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET opened at $65.36 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.