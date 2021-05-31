Metronome (MET) Reaches Market Cap of $43.43 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $43.43 million and $120,786.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00009926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00061576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.75 or 0.00306663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00194515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.02 or 0.00978711 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00033522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,082,145 coins and its circulating supply is 11,795,771 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars.

