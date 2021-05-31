Michel Doyon Sells 227,000 Shares of Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX) Stock

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX) Director Michel Doyon sold 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total transaction of C$89,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,528,000 shares in the company, valued at C$603,560.

Robex Resources stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.40. The company had a trading volume of 997,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,985. The firm has a market cap of C$239.65 million and a PE ratio of 5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Robex Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.29 and a one year high of C$0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.44.

About Robex Resources

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula and Kolomba exploration permits situated in west Mali.

