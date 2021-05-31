Michel Doyon Sells 227,000 Shares of Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX) Stock

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX) Director Michel Doyon sold 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total transaction of C$89,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,528,000 shares in the company, valued at C$603,560.
Robex Resources stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.40. The company had a trading volume of 997,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,985. The firm has a market cap of C$239.65 million and a PE ratio of 5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Robex Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.29 and a one year high of C$0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.44.
About Robex Resources
