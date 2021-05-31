MicroBitcoin Hits Market Cap of $1.01 Million (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $118.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006950 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00127962 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.