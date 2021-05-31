MicroBitcoin (MBC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $118.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006950 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00127962 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

