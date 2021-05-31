Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lessened by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,246 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.5% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $133,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,719 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 51,515 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 22,973 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $2,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $249.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.28. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $180.41 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

