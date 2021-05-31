Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $26,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA stock opened at $160.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.06 and a 1-year high of $161.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.17, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.