MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Up 36.3% This Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $333,047.30 and approximately $280.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,877.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.60 or 0.06746908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $667.99 or 0.01861869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.00487025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00184307 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.28 or 0.00739423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.09 or 0.00468522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00437419 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

