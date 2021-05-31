Mirrored ProShares VIX Market Cap Tops $17.08 Million (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $17.08 million and $1,074.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be bought for approximately $7.75 or 0.00021041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00060202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.93 or 0.00303912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00193088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.82 or 0.00966125 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00032946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

