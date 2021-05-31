Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) vs. QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Financial Comparison

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) and Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

QNB has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

9.5% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of QNB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and Mission Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 29.84% 12.86% 1.16% Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QNB and Mission Valley Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $51.19 million 2.48 $12.08 million N/A N/A Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $2.30 million N/A N/A

QNB has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for QNB and Mission Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

QNB beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; credit cards and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and Internet and mobile-banking, electronic bill pay, and remote deposit capture services. As of January 26, 2021, the company twelve full-service community banking offices in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties in southeastern Pennsylvania. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises personal loans; accounts receivable, apartment, and automobile and truck financing; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business administration, and term loans, as well as credit and debit cards, credit lines, and letters of credit. The company also provides merchant bankcard, account reconciliation, cashier checks, collection, deposit courier, electronic tax payment, night drop, online banking, remote deposit, payroll, safe deposit box, touchtone banking, zero balance accounting, and insurance services. It operates through two branches located in Sun Valley and Santa Clarita, California. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, California.

