Mixin Price Down 1.2% This Week (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, Mixin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Mixin coin can now be purchased for about $468.68 or 0.01272558 BTC on exchanges. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $262.73 million and approximately $13,966.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin Coin Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,566 coins. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

