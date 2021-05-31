MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stake Boosted by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. MKS Instruments accounts for 1.8% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of MKS Instruments worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.23. 7,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,605. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.89 and its 200 day moving average is $165.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.17. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.18.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

