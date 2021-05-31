Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a research note issued on Friday, May 28th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

NYSE MOD opened at $17.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $904.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.79. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 14.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,143,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,194,000 after acquiring an additional 220,211 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,778,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,892,000 after acquiring an additional 546,091 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,942,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,685,000 after acquiring an additional 432,334 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,730,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 177,137 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,061,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after acquiring an additional 219,187 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

