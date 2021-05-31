Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.57.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $251.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

