Monero Classic Market Capitalization Tops $10.33 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $10.33 million and $42,298.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001502 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.28 or 0.00739423 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002735 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

