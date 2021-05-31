Monetha Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, Monetha has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monetha has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and $307,133.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00082905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.95 or 0.01036560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.99 or 0.09698550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00091267 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

