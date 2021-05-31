Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 335 ($4.38).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

LON:MONY traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 270.20 ($3.53). The stock had a trading volume of 650,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,338. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 269.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 267.78. The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.95.

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.