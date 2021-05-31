Moneytoken Hits Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million (IMT)

Moneytoken (CURRENCY:IMT) traded down 59.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Moneytoken coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Moneytoken has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $9,865.00 worth of Moneytoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moneytoken has traded 64.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

IMT is a coin. Moneytoken’s total supply is 19,155,705,310 coins and its circulating supply is 11,369,423,186 coins. The official message board for Moneytoken is medium.com/@moneytoken . Moneytoken’s official Twitter account is @MoneyToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moneytoken’s official website is moneytoken.com . The Reddit community for Moneytoken is https://reddit.com/r/MoneyToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneyToken is a blockchain-based financial lending platform that allows the participants to hold onto their cryptocurrency and spend cash at the same time. The MoneyToken platform offers the participants the option to take out a loan using their cryptocurrency asset, in exchange, they receive a loan amount in a stable currency. To complete the agreement the user needs to pay back the loan to receive the digital asset back. The IMT Token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 utility token used as a deposit method, discount on the platform fees and provides the opportunity to become a creditor. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneytoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneytoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moneytoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

