Monolith Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Monolith has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $835.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monolith has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00083635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.99 or 0.01017425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.95 or 0.09603229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00091733 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,035,707 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

