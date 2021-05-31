MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

NYSE MSCI traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $468.13. 4,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,837. The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.47 and its 200-day moving average is $432.67. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.09 and a 12-month high of $495.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.