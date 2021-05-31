Mushroom Hits Market Capitalization of $23.82 Million (MUSH)

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Mushroom coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002160 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mushroom has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Mushroom has a market cap of $23.82 million and $9,921.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mushroom

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,053,834 coins and its circulating supply is 30,733,255 coins. Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom . The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mushroom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mushroom directly using US dollars.

