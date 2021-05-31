MVL (MVL) Price Reaches $0.0134 on Exchanges

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last week, MVL has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MVL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $172.25 million and approximately $14,590.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00083327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00019613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.95 or 0.01017584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.79 or 0.09507135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00091252 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,992,512 coins. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

