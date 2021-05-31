Name Change Token Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $159,426.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00082614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.06 or 0.01018341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.34 or 0.09531183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00091174 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 41,419,745 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

