Namecoin Market Cap Reaches $24.72 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 34.7% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00004676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $24.72 million and approximately $14,770.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,877.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $667.99 or 0.01861869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.09 or 0.00468522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00057643 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001472 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000176 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars.

