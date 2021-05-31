Namecoin Price Reaches $1.78 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00004848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $26.23 million and approximately $19,865.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,708.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $691.97 or 0.01885032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.00467966 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00054107 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001496 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000167 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.