Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Up 3.8% This Week

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $187,255.31 and approximately $5,571.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,233,073 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

