National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

WDO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.32.

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$11.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.70. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.66.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$48.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.32 million.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

